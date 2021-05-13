Netizens react with hilarious memes as Pakistan ‘unexpectedly announces Eid at midnight Web Desk | May 13, 2021 Pakistanis share funny greetings after unexpected Eid announcement

Netizens react with hilarious memes as Pakistan ‘unexpectedly’ announces Eid at midnight

This year, many Pakistanis expected the Eid-ul-Fitr to fall on May 14. However, things took a turn, when the authorities announced that Pakistan to celebrate Eid with the rest of the world on May 13.

After an agonizing wait that drew close to midnight on Wednesday, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that Eid will be observed the next day, much to the shock of people who had expected it to be on Friday.

Soon after the announcement, netizens lost their cool - and memes started pouring in. While the country remained in lockdown, the midnight Eid announcement presented some of the most hilarious memes.

