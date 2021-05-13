Turkish actor Celal Al calls out terrorist state Israel in a heartbreaking post Web Desk | May 13, 2021 Ertugrul famed actor Celal Al spoke up against the atrocities in Palestine

Popular Turkish actor Celal Al, who portrays the role of Abdul Rahman in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, called Israel a terrorist state in his latest social media post.

The actor shared a heartbreaking post on his Instagram handle and penned his emotional thoughts about the ongoing brutalities by Israeli forces against the Palestinians.

Celal Al began his post with, “Terrorist Israel!” He continued to write, “Baby killer Israel killed innocent babies and children during Ramadan with bombs. Masjid Al-Aqsa and our Muslim brothers are not alone. Murderer Israel, get out of Palestine which is Muslim land!”





Amidst the ongoing violent attacks, Israel and Hamas exchanged heavy fire on Tuesday, with at least 25 Palestinians killed in Gaza. Among them, were nine children along with 125 wounded individuals, local health authorities said, reported AFP.