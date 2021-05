Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir celebrate first Eid-ul-Fitr as couple: See Photos Web Desk | May 13, 2021 Sarah, Falak share adorable Eid photos with fans

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are spreading love this Eid.

Taking to their Instagram on Thursday, the celebrity couple shared photos from their first Eid-ul-Fitr after the wedding.

Sarah looked stunning in a yellow embroidered eastern wear. The Ijazat singer on the other hand kept his look simple in a classic white Shalwar Kameez.



