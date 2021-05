Sarwat Gilani dedicates Eid to Muslims in Palestine: See Photo Web Desk | May 13, 2021 ' I wish we could do more than just that,' says Sarwat

Sarwat Gilani is dedicating Eid-ul-Fitr to fellow Muslims in Palestine.

The Azar Ki Ayegi Baraat actress took to her Instagram on Thursday and shared a photo of her Henna that read 'Palestine' with upon a heart.

"This Eid is dedicated to my brothers and sisters in Palestine! We stand with you. I wish we could do more than just that!" captioned Sarwat alongside her photo.

The star also pledged solidarity with the oppressed and wished the best for Palestinians.