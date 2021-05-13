Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz send love and blessings for fans on Eid-ul-Fitr

Celebrity couple and parents-to-be, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, are sending heartiest Eid wishes for their fans.
Taking to his Instagram on Thursday, Yasir shared loved-up photos with wife Iqra from their Eid celebrations.
"Hamari taraf se aap sab ko Eid ki hazaron khushiyan mubarak hon," captions Yasir.
Donning a white Kurta Pyjama, the Lahore Se Agay star wrapped his arm around Iqra for the camera.
Iqra on the other hand slipped into a flowing royal blue dress paired with gold earrings.
Take a look:
