Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz send love and blessings for fans on Eid-ul-Fitr Web Desk | May 13, 2021 'Eid ki hazaron khushiyan mubarak hon,' says Yasir

Celebrity couple and parents-to-be, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, are sending heartiest Eid wishes for their fans.

Taking to his Instagram on Thursday, Yasir shared loved-up photos with wife Iqra from their Eid celebrations.

"Hamari taraf se aap sab ko Eid ki hazaron khushiyan mubarak hon," captions Yasir.

Donning a white Kurta Pyjama, the Lahore Se Agay star wrapped his arm around Iqra for the camera.

Iqra on the other hand slipped into a flowing royal blue dress paired with gold earrings.

Take a look:







