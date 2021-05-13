Muneeb Butt pens angry note after Kangana Ranauts hateful comment on Palestine Web Desk | May 13, 2021 'PEOPLE LIKE YOU ARE THE REAL TERRORIST,' says Muneeb

Muneeb Butt pens angry note after Kangana Ranaut's hateful comment on Palestine

Muneeb Butt is enraged with Kangana Ranaut's insensitive remarks on casualties in Palestine.

After Kangana praised Israeli forces for attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque, Muneeb Butt broke his silence on the the actress's 'terrorist' views.

"TO SICK KANGANA, MODI, BJP, RSS AND THE RIGHT WING ACTIVISTS OF INDIA INSPIRED BY THE WORST NAZI REGIME ARE NOW SCHOOLING US ON TERRORISM," Muneeb began in his note on Instagram Story.

"PEOPLE LIKE YOU ARE THE REAL TERRORIST SPREADING RELIGIOUS HATE AND ISLAMOPHOBIC VIEWS," he continued.



THERE IS NO SUCH TERM AS "RADICAL ISLAM," continued Muneeb explaining how Holy Prophet PBUH always took care of enemy's women and children in the battlefield.

Take a look:







