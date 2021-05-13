Mansha Pasha, Jibran Nasir celebrate first Eid after Nikkah

Mansha Pasha and Jibran Nasir are marking their first Eid festivities after Nikkah.
Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, the actor shared adorable photos with her lawyer-politician husband.
"Our first Eid as a nikkaofied couple. Eid Mubarak everyone," Mansha wished her fans.
In the photos, Mansha was seen wearing an elegant ivory outfit with her tresses tied up in a ponytail. Jibran on the contrary kept his took simple in a while Shalwar Kameez.
The couple was absolutely glowing as they posed together in PDA-filled photos.
Take a look:
