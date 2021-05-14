When children sleep silently is the best time: Hira Mani Web Desk | May 14, 2021 Hira Mani admitted she feels great when her children ‘sleep silently’

Pakistani actress Hira Mani took to Instagram and shared a post about how great she feels when her children sleep silently.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho actress uploaded an Instagram story with son Muzammil who could be seen sleeping on her. She wrote, “When the children sleep silently is the best time."

She added, "Otherwise they're always on about wanting one thing or the other, something about this friend, something about that friend. Then there's Fortnite.”

Mani also stated, "Then other times, he's complaining we're not good parents.”

Recently, the actress was mugged at gunpoint by two men outside her house in Karachi.