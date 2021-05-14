Eid 2021: Naimal Khawar looks exquisite in all-white attire Web Desk | May 14, 2021 Naimal Khawar shared adorable photos with son Mustafa on Eid

Eid 2021: Naimal Khawar looks exquisite in all-white attire

Pakistani actress Naimal Khawar took to Instagram and shared the most adorable pictures with husband Hamza Ali Abbasi and son Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi on Eid ul Fitr.

Khawar donned an all-white ensemble by Mohsin Naveed Ranjha which had delicate embroidery on it.

Naimal’s son looked super cute in a white kurta shalwar whereas, Abbasi donned a black attire.





Alongside the snaps, Khawar wrote a caption that read as, “Eid Mubarak from us to you.”

The couple recently took to social media and condemned the ongoing Israeli attacks on Palestinians and asked people to raise their voices for the oppressed.