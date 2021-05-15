Veena Malik gets massive backlash after posting anti-Semitic quote of Adolf Hitler Web Desk | May 15, 2021 Pakistani actress Veena Malik is under-fire after tweeting Adolf Hitler’s anti-semitic quote from her personal Twitter account

Pakistani actress Veena Malik is under-fire after tweeting Adolf Hitler’s anti-Semitic quote from her personal Twitter account.

In a now-deleted tweet, Veena Malik wrote a quote attributed to the infamous anti-Semitic dictator who incited systematic genocide of two-thirds of the European Jewish population.

That was Veena’s way of showing support for the ongoing genocide in Palestine as she also tweeted “Free Palestine” in the next tweet; however, the internet thought otherwise and accused her for smearing Palestinian liberation movements.

The quote read: "'I would have killed all the Jews of the world… but I kept some to show the world why I killed them,'" Malik wrote, attributing the made-up, anti-Semitic quote to "Adolf Hitler."

The tweet was deleted by Twitter for violating its policies and rules. The former Big Boss contestant later gave explanation to her tweet and said her account was compromised. Yet, the netizens don’t think any of these excuses, including the deletion of her tweet, is enough.

People are demanding for Veena Malik’s account to go down permanently for spreading hate to her 1.2 million followers on the platform.

No action regarding her account has been taken yet.

