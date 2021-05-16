Uncle Sargam will always be remembered, celebrities pay tribute to Farooq Qaisers talent Web Desk | May 16, 2021 Farooq Qaiser passes away at 75, celebrities mourn the loss of Uncle Sargam

Uncle Sargam will always be remembered, celebrities pay tribute to Farooq Qaiser’s talent

A well-known comedian and creator of iconic comedy character Uncle Sargam, artist Farooq Qaiser passed away in Islamabad, on Friday due to cardiac arrest.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed by his family on social media. Qaiser, who is survived by three children, a son and two daughters, has been a popular name in Pakistan for his portrayal of the iconic puppet, Uncle Sargam over the generations.

Soon after the news of his demise, several prominent figures paid tribute to the late artist’s work and remembered the iconic puppeteer and expressed their sadness on social media.

Prime Minister Imran Khan extended his condolences on Qaiser’s death. He tweeted that adding that he was saddened to learn of his passing. “He was not just a performer but would constantly raise awareness about social injustices and issues.”

Shehzad Roy, Fakhr-e-Alam, Osman Khalid Butt and other mourn the loss of the iconic artist.

Uncle Sargam was first introduced in a television show for kids, Kaliyan. The show aired on Pakistan Television (PTV) in 1976.

Qaiser was a columnist, director, puppeteer, scriptwriter and voice-over artist. He also wrote numerous entertaining books and also provided educational services in India for two years as part of UNESCO.

Qaiser was awarded the Presidential Pride of Performance award in 1993 and the Sitara-i-Imtiaz this year on Pakistan Day for his work.