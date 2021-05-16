Ayeza Khan becomes the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Insta with 9 million followers Web Desk | May 16, 2021 Ayeza Khan hits 9 million followers on Instagram

Ayeza Khan becomes the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Insta with 9 million followers

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has become the most-followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram with 9 million followers on the social platform.

The Chupke Chupke famed actress, who continue to rule over the hearts of her millions of fans, turned to her Instagram handle on Saturday.

She shared a gorgeous photo of herself holding a dried leaf with 9 Million written on it. She thanked her fans and wrote in the caption, “I love you All.”





Earlier, the Meray Paas Tum Ho famed starlet shared adorable clicks with her family celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr. She extended Eid wishes to her fans as well.







