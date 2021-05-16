Mahira Khan sends heartiest birthday wishes for BFF Momal Sheikh Web Desk | May 16, 2021 Mahira Khan wishes her best friend Momal Sheikh on her birthday

Leading Pakistani actress Mahira Khan sent heartiest sweet wishes and love to her best friend in showbiz town, fellow star Momal Sheikh on the occasion of her birthday.

The two stunning divas are often spotted hanging out together as they share several adorable moments on their respective social media handles.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the Superstar actress wished Sheikh on her birthday by calling her “meri shehzaadi” (my princess).

The Raees starlet shared snaps with Sheikh and wrote, “Meri Momal, Meri Shehzaad! Saaligirah Mubarak. May your days be full of joys and laughter, peace of mind and good health Ameen.”

In another story, the Khan, 36, actress shared a throwback photo of both of them playing with the snow. Later, the Mushk famed actress shared the same post on her IG Story and thanked Khan for birthday wishes. “Thank you meri mahiro,” the caption read.

Earlier, the Verna actress jumped to the #pawrihorhihai trend and shared a dance video on her Instagram account. In the video, Khan along with her friends including Sheikh showed some amazing dance moves on the track made by Indian composer Yashraj Mukhate.







