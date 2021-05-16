Ive been battling endometriosis since 2011: Sumona Chakravarti Web Desk | May 16, 2021 Sumona Chakravarti revealed she has been battling endometriosis stage IV since 10 years

Indian actress, Sumona Chakravarti took to Instagram and disclosed that she has been battling stage 4 endometriosis since 10 years.

The Kapil Sharma Show actor wrote, “Did a proper workout at home after ages.... Some days i feel guilty, because boredom is privilege. I may be unemployed & yet am able to feed my family & myself. That is privilege. Sometimes i feel guilty.”

She continued, “Specially when am feeling low due to pms’in. The mood swings play havoc emotionally. Something ive never shared before.”

Chakravarti revealed, “I have been battling endometriosis since 2011. Been in stage IV for many years now. A good eating habit, exercise & most importantly no stress is key to my well being. The lockdown has been emotionally hard for me. Today i worked out. Felt good. Thought ill share my feelings for whoever is reading this to understand that all that glitters is not gold.”





She added, “We are all struggling with something or the other in our lives. We all have our own battles to fight. We’re surrounded by loss, pain, grief, stress, hatred. But all you need is LOVE, COMPASSION & KINDNESS. N then we’ll sail through this storm as well.”

She concluded, “P.s sharing such a personal note wasn’t easy at all. It was way out of my comfort zone. But if this post can bring a smile or inspire in any way to even a handful of souls, then i guess it was all worth it. Much Love.”