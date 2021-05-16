Nadeem Baig reveals truth behind Yasir Hussains controversial talk show remark Web Desk | May 16, 2021 Nadeem Baig: ‘Yasir Hussain quipped to ask him who came up to his wedding without an invitation’

Nadeem Baig reveals truth behind Yasir Hussain’s controversial talk show remark

In February, Pakistani actor, Yasir Hussain appeared on a talk show and revealed that Nausheen Shah was not invited to his wedding, his comment resulted in a feud with the actress.

However, the director of that talk show, Nadeem Baig appeared on a show and disclosed the truth behind the controversial question asked by host Vasay Chaudhry.

Baig shared, “We did a show where we called him [Yasir] as a guest. It became centre of a controversy as well when he took Nausheen Shah's name when Vasay asked him to name a celeb who just showed up at Yasir's wedding unannounced.”

He added, “Vasay was called out as well for asking such a question. However, the truth is my associate went to him and queried if he wanted a particular question to be asked. While getting his makeup done, Yasir quipped to ask him who came up to his wedding without an invitation."

Nadeem further added, “We never knew he was going to take Nauheen's name but he [Yasir] told us to ask this question."