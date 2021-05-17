Zara Noor Abbas calls out people celebrating Eid amid Israels violence in Gaza Web Desk | May 17, 2021 Zara Noor Abbas: ‘If you feel ashamed and broken for what’s happening in Gaza then change your perspective on how you celebrate life’

Pakistani actress, Zara Noor Abbas took to Instagram and called out celebrities and influencers who condemned Israel’s air strikes in Gaza but also celebrated Eid.

On Sunday, Israeli air strikes spiked death toll to 181 in Gaza which includes 47 children. Many celebrities have been condemning the relentless attacks by Israel in Gaza but they also celebrated Eid and shared photos which is a hypocritical behavior according to Abbas.

Abbas took to Instagram story and wrote, “For people talking about Palestine and Gaza now, what happened to this conversation when everyone was posting pictures of Eid outfit one, two and three.”

She added, “Let’s not make this topic convenience related. If you feel ashamed and broken for what’s happening in Gaza then change your perspective on how you celebrate life on social media and put that particular light on the current chaos in Palestine. Don’t showcase happiness if you feel helpless.”