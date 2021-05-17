Hania Aamir regrets posting Eid photos while people are dying in Palestine Web Desk | May 17, 2021 Hania Aamir: ‘I’m here posting Eid photos and I’m ashamed of the fact that I posted anything other than what is happening in Palestine’

Hania Aamir regrets posting Eid photos while people are dying in Palestine

Pakistani actress, Hania Aamir took to Instagram and admitted that she regrets living a comfortable life while people are being killed in Palestine by Israeli forces. She further urged her followers to use their social media influence and raise awareness about ongoing airstrikes in Gaza by Israel.

Aamir shared a video and said, “I feel helpless and I feel ashamed right now. I am ashamed of leading a comfortable life while people are dying, being bombed, losing their loved ones, their families and their homes. I’m here posting Eid photos and I’m ashamed of the fact that I posted anything other than what is happening in Palestine.”

Aamir added, “So talk about them. I’m not asking you to stop living your normal life, but one, two posts and hashtags a day are not going to hurt your social media.”





The Ishqiya star talked about how civilians are being bombed in Gaza, she said, “This is a violation of basic human rights, people are afraid they’ll die today or they’ll die tomorrow, no one should be living like this. There are so many influencers, so many actors; even stupid videos of mine have a million views. Can we please use our influence for the greater good? [Can we] be a better human?”

Aamir stressed on importance of social media influence, she stated, “Civil pressure is important for social change. While you wake up comfortably in your beds, in your own rooms, there are people dying, understand that.”