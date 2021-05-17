Thank you for heartfelt messages and endless birthday love: Momal Sheikh Web Desk | May 17, 2021 Momal Sheikh said, ‘It means the world to me to be loved and respected unconditionally’

Recently, Pakistani actress, Momal Sheikh celebrated her birthday and many fans and family members penned heartfelt wishes for her. She took to Instagram to thank each and every one who made her day so special.

Sheikh wrote, “Another year older, another year wiser!Thank you for the heartfelt messages, prayers and endless birthday love. I am so touched and grateful for being surrounded by such warm and affectionate friends, family and fans. I am where i am because of you all. It means the world to me to be loved and respected unconditionally.”





She added, “To those who took out the time to post on the fanpages, i am and will always be indebted for your dedication and love.”

She concluded, “I only grow personally and professionally because of your love and encouragement. I pray for your safety and happiness. Thank you my insta fam! I am truly blessed. Love you all.”