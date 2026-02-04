Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence after zero Grammy wins despite six nods

Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Sabrina Carpenter has opened up about her Grammys experience after zero wins.

The Man’s Best Friend hitmaker, who was nominated in six major categories at the 2026 Grammy Awards, failed to win even a single accolade over the weekend at the glamorous musical event.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, February 3, the songstress tagged the official Grammys account, breaking silence after the event to reflect on her experience.

“@grammys felt so honored to be there for my second time and be nominated and perform!!,” she captioned, continuing, “Thank you to the recording academy for having me, thank you to my fans for being the greatest of all time, and thank you to Cher.”

Thanking her stylists for her “magical looks” at the ceremony, Carpenter penned, “@alessandro_michele @maisonvalentino @ludovicdesaintsernin most love in the world for the magical looks.”

Accompanying the sweet message was the Espresso singer’s dazzling photos from the event, featuring her radiating charm in stunning ensembles and bold appearances.

Fans’ reactions:

While she failed to bag any win at the Grammys, Sabrina Carpenter still rules her fans hearts, and their comments were proof of it.

“man’s best friend won album of the year in my heart,” warmly stated a fan.

Another cheered her up, writing, “we love you so much and you’re still my winner.”

“manchild song of the year & man’s best friend album of the year in our hearts,” a third chimed in.

One more added, “absolutely robbed but you still gave it your all.”

Sabrina Carpenter’s Grammys 2026 nominations:

At the 2026 Grammy Awards, Sabrina Carpenter was nominated in six categories: Album of the Year (Man’s Best Friend), Song of the Year (Manchild), Record of the Year (Manchild), Best Pop Solo Performance (Manchild), Best Pop Vocal Album (Man’s Best Friend), and Best Music Video (Manchild).

