Sanam Jung launches her own perfume label Web Desk | May 18, 2021 'I have introduced my own fragrance line,' announces Sanam

Sanam Jung is back with another feather on her cap.

After a successful career as an actor and morning show host, the 33-year-old has now launched her own perfume label called 'Sanam Jung Fragrance.'

The mother-of-one shared the news with her fans on Instagram over the weekend.

“So there you have it, I have introduced my own fragrance line,” she announced.

“I've always been a perfume connoisseur, and launching my own fragrance collection was a lifelong ambition of mine.

“Sanam Jung Fragrances has finally arrived!

“To inaugurate this venture I have created three scents that have been able to truly capture my essence and all that I love about perfumes now all you have to do is try them out!”



