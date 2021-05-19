Feroze Khan receives flak for supporting Hitler Web Desk | May 19, 2021 Feroze Khan was slammed for showing support to Nazi Party amid Israel’s bombing of Gaza

Feroze Khan receives flak for supporting Hitler

In recent days, the social media has been flooded by heartbreaking footages of violence in Gaza by the Israeli forces. Most importantly, many children have been killed in Gaza by the airstrikes which has captured international attention.

Several celebrities from Hollywood condemned the ongoing attacks on Gaza. Many Pakistani stars also took to social media and called out Israel for its inhumane attacks against Palestinians including Feroze Khan.

However, Khan received backlash for supporting what Adolf Hitler did and calling Nazi Party the “last warriors” amid Israel’s bombing of Gaza.

The actor soon deleted his post after online criticism. He shared a photo in favor of Holocaust. The celebrities need to be careful with their words and they need to know the difference between supporting systematic murder of Jewish people and supporting anti- Zionist Palestinian cause.