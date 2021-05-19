Usman Mukhtar postpones release of film due to atrocities in Gaza by Israel Web Desk | May 19, 2021 Usman Mukhtar: ‘In respect for the suffering of our brothers and sisters in Palestine, we have decided to delay the release'

On Tuesday, Pakistani actor, Usman Mukhtar took to Instagram and announced that he has delayed the release of his film titled Bench due to ongoing bloodshed in Gaza by Israeli forces.

The actor-turned-director wrote, “Hello Everyone, As you might have heard, our film Bench was set to release on YouTube on the 20th of May.”





He continued, “However, as excited as we are to show you our work, we are beyond devastated seeing all the atrocities being carried out in Palestine. In the wake of the unfolding events and out of respect for the suffering of our brothers and sisters in Palestine, we have decided to delay the release. Will release it in happier times. Inshallah!”

He added, “I would also like to take this opportunity to request everyone reading this post to please pray for the people suffering and keep sharing anything you can on social media. It helps more than we know. If you have a voice, a platform, a following, you must use it. Thankyou."

Earlier, Mukhtar told a publication about Bench, he said, “The film is about two people who meet on a bench. It's a dialogue-based film which takes a very interesting twist and turns.”