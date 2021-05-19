Minal Khan gets engaged to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram Web Desk | May 19, 2021 Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram got engaged in an intimate ceremony

On Tuesday, Pakistani actors, Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram took to Instagram and treated their fans with the news of their engagement.

The couple was dating since a long time and finally got engaged.

Khan shared multiple photos from her baat pakki and wrote, “Here is to forever. To the love of my life you’re the easiest yes I’ve ever said!”





Ikram also posted several pictures from the ceremony and wrote a caption alongside that read as, “Here is to forever. I promise to love you till my last breath!"





In February, the duo got engaged unofficially. Ikram proposed to Khan on Valentine’s Day and she said yes.

However, it seemed like the pair’s baat pakki event was an intimate affair as not many celebrities from the showbiz industry were seen in the pictures that were shared.