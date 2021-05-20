Salman Khan puts out 500 oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients Web Desk | May 20, 2021 'We will be giving these concentrators for free,' says Salman

Salman Khan is helping India heal amid the surging COVID-19 cases.

The actor took to his Instagram on Wednesday and shared that he along with his team has arranged oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients.

“Our first lot of 500 oxygen concentrators have reached Mumbai," Salman announced.

"Covid positive patients who need these oxygen concentrators for an emergency situation can call us on 8451869785. Or you can tag/DM me," he further said.

Urged fans to cooperate with him, Salman asked users to return the concentrators after their need is fulfilled.



“We will be giving these concentrators for free, pls return them once done using”, he concluded.





