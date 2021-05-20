Shahid Afridi shares heartfelt message for Palestinian children Web Desk | May 20, 2021 Shahid Afridi expresses solidarity with Palestinians

Shahid Afridi shares heartfelt message for Palestinian children

Former Pakistani cricket team captain Shahid Afridi has expressed his solidarity with Palestinian children, amid the brutal Israeli air strikes in Gaza.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the cricketer-turned-philanthropist shared the heartfelt message on Wednesday. Along with the message, he posted a picture of himself and his daughter Asmara, expressing solidarity with Palestine.

In the heart touching message, Afridi, 44, shared verses from a poem expressing support for Gaza victims. The poem addresses the children of Palestine, assuring them that they are not alone in their fight against oppression.

The poem reads, “This message is for you, children of the land of Palestine, We are far away here, But our hearts beat with you, In the same way as the hearts of our fathers and their fathers, Beat with your ancestors, All the knots of sorrow, anxiety, fear, and worry are temporary, All avenues of grief are temporary”

Israeli air strike in Palestine began on May 10. According to Palestinian health officials, 228 people including children, have been killed in aerial bombardments that have worsened Gaza's already dire humanitarian situation.

Netizens from all around the globe have been addressing the brutal killings of innocent children in Palestine. Amid the protests all over the world, Pakistani celebrities have also stepped forward and demanded peace for Gaza.