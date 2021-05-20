Mathira wishes to adopt a Palestinian child Web Desk | May 20, 2021 Influencer Mathira wants to adopt a Palestinian child

Popular Pakistani media personality and model Mathira has expressed her wish to do something good for the children of war-torn country Palestine.

The famous VJ and TV host has expressed to help a Palestinian child out of their war-stricken country. She has asked her fans and followers on the Instagram, for help to make her wish to adopt a Palestinian child come true.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Mathira shared the post, "I wish we could adopt a baby from Palestine.”

Her post further read, "I would love to adopt a child and give him/her all the love that he/she has lost, and a safe place called home." She also requested people to help her with the adoption process.

Amid the Israeli air strikes continued in Gaza, hundreds of Palestinian children have become orphans or separated from their families.

According to Palestinian health officials, 228 people including children, have been killed in aerial bombardments that have worsened Gaza's already dire humanitarian situation.

Netizens from all over the globe have been addressing the brutal killings of innocent children of Palestine. Amid the protests all over the world, Pakistani celebrities have also stepped forward and demanded peace for Gaza.