Asif Raza Mir-starrer ‘Gangs of London’ nominated at BAFTA TV awards

Web Desk | May 20, 2021

Veteran Pakistani actor Asif Raza Mir-starrer British-American action TV series Gangs of London has been nominated at BAFTA TV Awards for the Best Drama Series and Production Design for this year.

The TV show that aired early in 2020 on Sky TV, features Mir in the role of Asif Afridi, a Pakistani gang leader engaged in the fight to run the city.

The news of Mir’s series being nominated for International awards was also shared by his wife Samra Asif Mir.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Samra notified her followers of their favorite star’s starrer series has made another mark. In the post, she wrote, “BAFTA TV Awards Nominated AMC’s “Gangs of London” for the Best Drama Series and Best Production Design.”





Created and directed by Gareth Evans and produced by Lucas Ochoa, the ten-episode series, Gangs of London story revolves around the importance of family and the complicated power shift that takes place when a father is killed and the son has to take over.

The show explores dark crimes like human trafficking, money laundering, arms dealing and importing/exporting drugs.