Sanam Jung introduces fragrance line, calls it her lifelong ambition Web Desk | May 20, 2021 Launching her own fragrance collection was a lifelong ambition of Sanam Jung

Pakistani actress Sanam Jung announced the inauguration of her very own, very fancy fragrance line. The choice to pick your favourite from is diverse, and the perfumes are exclusively available in Pakistan only.

While talking to Dawn, the young actress opened up about her journey towards starting the fragrance and the ideologies behind which she stands. Sanam said:

"While, I had a lot of business offers in the past, I have always wanted to do something of my own that represents the woman I am. This aligns with my vision of creating subtle beauty for an empowered woman.”

On her Instagram, the Dil-E Muztar starlet expanded on her inspirations that encouraged her to begin this venture and said: “I've always been a perfume connoisseur, and launching my own fragrance collection was a lifelong ambition of mine.” Sanam later explained that she was always intrigued by the perfume bottles on her mother’s dressing table.

Currently, three scents have been released including Mystic Fall, Heavenly Divine and Forever Crush. Each bottle costs Rs. 4,000. She further wrote:

“To inaugurate this venture I have created three scents that have been able to truly capture my essence and all that I love about perfumes now all you have to do is try them out!”

"The response so far has been overwhelming. I am enjoying the process of creating my line and we are getting tonnes of appreciation for our efforts. It's all very exciting!" she added.