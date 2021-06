Maya Ali hospitalized due to uncertain health conditions Web Desk | May 30, 2021

Pakistani actor Maya Ali has been hospitalized due to unknown health concerns.

The news was broken by Maya's friend, Faiza Saqlain, on Instagram Story while she shared a photo of the actor in a patient gown and a black mask

Tagging the Parey Hut Love actress, Faiza wrote, “Get well soon” followed by a heart emoticon.



According to Daily Jang, Maya's frienddid not give details about her health, however, she prayed for her speedy recovery.