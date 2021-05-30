Imran Abbas breaks silence on rumors about his 4th marriage Web Desk | May 30, 2021

Leading Pakistani TV and film actor Imran Abbas has once again been the target of fake news on social media. Recently, the fake news of the Khuda Aur Mohabbat actor marrying fellow actress Urwa Hocane went viral on the internet.

In response, both the actors, who have collaborated for an upcoming project, laughed at the news and made fun of the horribly edited wedding picture.

The picture used for the fake, was originally taken at actors Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan’s Nikkah event and was photoshopped for a clickbait.

Losing his cool over spreading the fake news, the Creature 3D actor slammed the YouTubers and bloggers for using click baiters about him getting him married to his co-stars.

Abbas, 38, took to his social media handle and expressed his response over the fake news about his marriage. He wrote, “After Alizeh Shah, Saboor, Ushna [and] now Urwa. My fourth marriage since January 2021. Yaar in bloggers ko koi aur kaam nahi hai? Ya ye samajhtay hain ke mujhe koi aur kaam nahi hai,” questioned Abbas while sharing a collage of himself with the aforementioned actresses in bridal shoots.

The Mohabbat Tum Se Nafrat Hai actor further said, “Can we take action against these bloggers/click baiters? It’s very shameful to associate any female’s name with her co-actor/friend or vice versa.”

“I would request all of you to at least unsubscribe these YouTube channels, bloggers or social media pages to let them have their own medicine,” added Abbas.

Sharing Abbas’s post in her Instagram stories, actress Ushna Shah said, “Sometimes we laugh it off, sometimes it isn’t so funny. These clickbait headlines travel in WhatsApp groups to our families and it’s pretty embarrassing.”

“Can you guys stop already?” questioned Shah. Earlier, fake news of Abbas’s marriage with Ushna had emerged on social media and both the actors took it lightly and responded to it humorously.

Shah had tagged Abbas on the screenshot, writing, “Mubarak ho Imran Abbas [Congratulations to you Imran Abbas].”

In response to Shah’s story, Imran had said: “Ushna! And we even forgot to inform each other in haste.” At the same time, he had slammed YouTubers, saying: “YouTubers!! At least do photoshop properly.”