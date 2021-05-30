Farhan Saeed, Mikaal Zulfiqar laud PM Imran Khan for introducing single curriculum for students Web Desk | May 30, 2021

Farhan Saeed, Mikaal Zulfiqar laud PM Imran Khan for introducing single curriculum for students

After a two-year long wait, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and Prime Minister Imran Khan have successfully fulfilled the promise of introducing Single National Curriculum in the country.

The uniform curriculum policy aims at providing equal education and learning opportunities to students from public and private schools and madrassas as well.

Praising PM Khan’s revolutionary step for the betterment of education in Pakistan, showbiz stars Farhan Saeed and Mikaal Zulfiqar have expressed their thoughts and appreciated PM for fulfilling his promise to introduce single curriculum for all the students in Pakistan.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the Udaari famed actor Saeed wrote, “One nation, one curriculum.”

Mikaal also commended PM Khan for this initiative.

Spokesperson of the Punjab government Azhar Mashwani had earlier shared on Twitter that the Government of Pakistan has launched a uniform syllabus for Class 1 to 5 which will be implemented within a year.

Last year in March, the government had claimed to have completed the first phase of the implementation of the single national curriculum in the country by developing a uniform syllabus for Class 1 to 5 but said that it will take another year for its implementation in all educational institutions and madrassahs (religious seminaries).

Reports stated that it will take two more years to fulfill this promise as it is expected to be completed in 2023, the year in which the next general elections are scheduled to be held. Meanwhile, the government hasn’t announced anything regarding this as of yet.