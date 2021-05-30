Saba Qamar posts new picture with a thoughtful caption on Instagram Web Desk | May 30, 2021

Leading Pakistani film and TV actress Saba Qamar is an avid social media user. The actress never fails to impress her millions of fans with her timeless beauty and outspoken personality.

Recently, the Lahore Se Aagey starlet has delighted her fans with a beautiful picture of herself reading what seems to be a script along with a very thoughtful caption.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Cheekh star wrote, “suna hai log use aankh bhar ke dekhte hain. So us ke shahr men kuchh din Thahar ke dekhte hain. Sunn hai rabt hai us ko ḳharab-halon se. So apne aap ko barbad kar ke dekhte hain.”

The post received praise and love from her fans and fellow colleagues from the industry.

Earlier, the Baaghi actress had treated her Insta fam with a recent photoshoot, giving major chic and casual summer vibes. “Make time for yourself,” she captioned one of her posts.

Qamar, 37, has recently begun shooting for her upcoming new project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam and will be returning to the television screen after a period of two long years.