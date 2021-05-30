Maya Ali thanks fans for love and prayers after hospitalization Web Desk | May 30, 2021

Recently, Pakistani actress, Maya Ali’s pictures in a hospital went viral on the internet. Fans got worried and sent prayers her way and wished her speedy recovery.

The Parey Hut Love star took to Instagram and thanked her fans for all the well wishes. She shared two photos and wrote, “Muddat hui k app ne dekha nahi mujhe, Muddat k baad app se dekha na jaaye ga.”





She added, “Alhamdulillah I am much better. Thank you all for the prayers, love and wishes. Couldn’t ask for better fans, who were right there for me.”

In the photos, Ali looked stunning in an all-yellow attire.