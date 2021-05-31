Minal Khan effortlessly stuns in latest snap on Instagram Web Desk | May 31, 2021

Prominent Pakistani TV actress Minal Khan, who is not only known for her stunning acting skills on screen, but also, for her gorgeous personality.

The Jalan famed actress serves effortless beauty looks that can make many heads turn up for her. Recently, the starlet delighted her millions of fans and followers on Instagram as shared an adorable snap of herself, serving on the point fashion goals.

The Nand actress’ look consisted of a tee which read “selfie queen" which she paired with black sunglasses and a hat.

Khan simply carried accessorized including, hoop earrings and a simple necklace that looked perfect with her entire look.





The diva added a witty caption which accompanied the post that read: "Caption in picture" meaning the words on her tee.

Within minutes, her post received thousands of hearts and love and appreciation in the comments.