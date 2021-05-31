Bilal Qureshi, wife Uroosa blessed with second baby boy Web Desk | May 31, 2021

Renowned Pakistani celebrity couple, Bilal Qureshi and wife Uroosa have welcomed their second baby boy.

The couple announced the arrival of their second baby on their personal Instagram handles. The actor shared an adorable picture of himself holding his newborn son in his arms.

In the caption, Bilal added a Quranic verse and also disclosed his name. He wrote “Mera Beta ROMAAN. ALHAMDULILLAH” followed by a heart emoticon.

On the other hand, Uroosa also shared the happy news with her fans on her profile. She shared a cute picture of her elder son holding the newborn in his arms. “SOHAAN welcoming ROMAAN. The most precious moment,” she said, adding Romaan’s birthday, “23rd May 2021.”





The celebrity couple got married in February 2015 and welcomed their first baby boy Muhammad Sohaan in 2016.