Hamza Ali Abbasi posts adorable latest snaps with his son Web Desk | May 31, 2021

Hamza Ali Abbasi posts adorable latest snaps with his son

Prominent Pakistani TV personality Hamza Ali Abbasi has truly left his fans in awe as he has shared some latest adorable clicks with his son Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi.

The Alif famed star left his millions of fans gushing as he took to his Instagram handle to share the cute photos of his son.

Captioning the adorable clicks, Abbasi wrote, “All Gratitude is for ALLAH” followed by a heart emoji.





Commenting on the post, Abbasi’s wife, Naimal Khawar said, “Mine” followed by a heart emoticon.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars also showered love on Abbasi and his son as the cute snaps have gone viral on social media. Abbasi and Naimal welcomed their first baby on July 30, 2020.