The most beautiful bond is of father and daughter: Shaan Shahid Web Desk | May 31, 2021

On Sunday, Pakistani actor, Shaan Shahid took to Twitter and shared an adorable throwback picture with his daughter. Shahid also penned a heartwarming note for her.

Shahid wrote, “The most beautiful bond is of a father and a daughter. Daughters are the most special gift of the ALMIGHTY.”

He added, “They make a house in your heart and live there till eternity. May the daughters of the world stay blessed always.”

Earlier, Shahid lost his mother Neelo Begum who was also a renowned Pakistani actress. He wrote a heartfelt message for her that read as, “I don’t know what to write as words have become empty .. just like the world without her is so meaning less.. my success and my failures both need her.the only hope that is still alive is to meet her one day beyond the boundaries of life..love you forever.”