June 01, 2021

Ahmed Ali Butt has received his first jab of coronavirus vaccine.

The actor and comedian shared the news with his fans on his Instagram handle this Monday.

“Got vaccinated! Thank you for a swift and professional process.”

Butt got vaccinated at a private hospital in Lahore.