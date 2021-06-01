Iqra Aziz credits team for success of Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3

Pakistani actor Iqra Aziz is thanking her fans for appreciating Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3.
Taking to her Instagram on Monday, Iqra shared a clip from the latest episode of the Friday primetime show and extended a token of gratitude for all those who loved her work.
"Thank you so much everyone for loving #khudaaurmohabbat3 so much” followed by a heart emoji.
Iqra continued, “Love you ALL. This project was a Team Effort.”
Geo Entertainment’s drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat has smashed several YouTube records and became the first Pakistani drama after its first episode crossed 50 million views.
