Iqra Aziz credits team for success of Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3

Web Desk|June 01, 2021

Pakistani actor Iqra Aziz is thanking her fans for appreciating Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, Iqra shared a clip from the latest episode of the Friday primetime show and extended a token of gratitude for all those who loved her work.

"Thank you so much everyone for loving #khudaaurmohabbat3 so much” followed by a heart emoji.

Iqra continued, “Love you ALL. This project was a Team Effort.”


Geo Entertainment’s drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat has smashed several YouTube records and became the first Pakistani drama after its first episode crossed 50 million views.

