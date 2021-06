Naimal Khawar Khan looks breathtaking in new selfie: See photo Web Desk | June 01, 2021

Naimal Khawar Khan has left fans gushing over her latest social media update.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, the Anaa actor shared a sunkissed photo of herself adding a dove emoticon in the caption.

The mother-of-one was seen donning an ethnic look with embroidery paired with traditional earrings.

"Angelic face," added one fan in the comments.

"beautiful," wrote another.

Take a look: