Saba Qamar recalls a fun memory with Irfan Khan from sets of 'Hindi Medium'

Acclaimed Pakistani TV and film actress Saba Qamar recently appeared in an interview on a local TV channel, where she recalled the finest opportunity of working with late Indian actor Irrfan Khan, in hit drama film Hindi Medium.

In conversation with the show host, Vasay Chaudhry, the Cheekh starlet recalled that while shooting Hindi Medium, she was in New Delhi and Eid-ul-Azha had arrived in India.

She shared, “That was the first time ever that I was spending Eid away from my own home, and so I told Irrfan that I want Eidi, and so he gave me Eidi then while on set. Even to this date, I have saved the note he gave me.”





Qamar and Khan starrer Hindi Medium was a big box office hit in India and other countries as well. Both of the leading actors received immense praise from the audience and critics for their stellar acting in the film.

The Baaghi actress further shared that she has beautiful and amazing memories with the late actor. Saying that what a lovely actor he was, Qamar continued to add, “Oh my God! I had been his fan since childhood. So it had been a lifelong wish of mine to have a chance to work with him.”

She said she had even mentioned in one of her earlier interviews that if she ever gets an offer to work in India, she would like to work with Irrfan Khan. And luckily the first opportunity she got to work in India was with him. “And, I’ve learnt a lot from him,” added Qamar.

Earlier also, the actress has posted many times about the late Khan and all the things she has learnt from him as an actor and as a human being. In a previously published interview, she had said, “I’ve learned a lot from Irrfan,” said Saba. “Working with him was nothing less than a fan moment for me throughout. As an actor, I believe that acting is actually behaving truthfully under imaginary circumstances. And I actually saw that in him.”