Alizeh Shah receives flak over her wardrobe choices Web Desk | June 01, 2021

Pakistan’s young and emerging talent, TV actress Alizeh Shah has gained over-night fame and popularity in the showbiz world. The starlet is popular among fans for her stunning acting skills and beautiful looks.

However, this time, the Ehd-e-Wafa actress has landed herself into hot waters on the Internet due to her choice of clothing.

The actress, who marked her successful debut in the industry with hit drama serial Mera Dil Mera Dushman, can be seen donning a stylish shirt with a low neck design during a live show. Her choice of outfit didn’t set well with the netizens as they began to backlash her heavily.

The Internet users were quite furious over her revealing outfit as being a Muslim and a Pakistani actress.

Earlier, Shah had posted a message for her critics to her Instagram account. She said, “I find all memes and criticism amusing. However, the fact that trivial topic to discuss is now the most trending issue in our country instead of becoming a voice for Palestine. What’s wrong with our people?”

Previously, she was criticized for wearing a bold outfit in the video of her first song.