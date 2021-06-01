Osman Khalid Butt responds to rumors of ‘Chupke Chupke season two Web Desk | June 01, 2021

Leading Pakistani actor and writer Osman Khalid Butt received immense praise for his acting in Ramazan special drama serial Chupke Chupke.

The audience as well as the critics loved the light-hearted content and praised the leading artists for their outstanding on-screen chemistry with their fellow co-stars and the storyline.

As the sitcom drew to an end, rumors have been making rounds on the Internet about show’s upcoming sequels. Responding to the rumors, the Ehd-e-Wafa actor has recently took to his Instagram and gave out a clarification on the matter.

Sharing a few photos of fan art, Osman wrote, "A lot of you are asking whether a second season of Chupke Chupke is in the works. As of yet, there is no news or development on that front."

He went on to add, "If the writer is inspired to write a sequel and the channel content heads approve, only then will we - as actors - get to know if anything is happening."

Chupke Chupke started airing in Ramazan and went on to become one of the most liked sitcoms, with viewers praising Osman and Ayeza Khan’s chemistry. The Danish Nawaz directorial sitcom featured Ali Safina, who played Mira Sethi’s husband Miskeen, and received praise for it.

The cast also included actors, YouTuber Arslan Naseer and Aymen Saleem in supporting roles. The sitcom was written by Saima Akbar Chaudhry.