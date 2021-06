Humayun Saeed impressed by Rashid Khans MPTH OST rendition Web Desk | June 02, 2021

Humayun Saeed impressed by Rashid Khan's MPTH ost rendition

Humayun Saeed is all praises for sportsman Rashid Khan after he amazed the actor with his singing skills.

In a viral video, the Afghanistan spinner can be seen crooning to Mere Paas Tum Ho original soundtrack with his impressive melodies.

After the video started to make rounds on the internet, Humayun Saeed also took to his Twitter and shared the clip with his fans.

“Good voice Rashid,” he gave a nod to the cricketer.



Humayun Saeed played the lead role in MPTH alongside Ayeza Khan.