Zhalay Sarhadi claps back at troll for calling her feet mardana Web Desk | June 02, 2021

Zhalay Sarhadi is not taking any more jabs from the trolls on her appearance.

Recently, in a question-answer session on Instagram, Zhalay replied to the fans questions in the most amicable way until a troll made a rather mean comment on her physical appearance. The 39-year-old actress clapped back with an apt response and wrote, “Yes my hands are even bigger!” to the initial question that said, “Your feet look so big Mardana (manly) type.”

Zhalay continued and wrote, “I can deliver some real tight slaps and throw mad punches.”

This response received applause from the netizens on Instagram. In fact, some actors, including Sanam Jung and Bilal Abbas, shared Zhalay’s brilliant response to the troll on their Instagram stories.

Before Zhalay, Syra Yousuf and Hania Aami have also publicly called out trolls who take jabs at the actresses’ physical appearances, which ultimately sets an unrealistic standard of beauty for celebrities.