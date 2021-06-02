Aurat March is good for nothing, do something practically: Javeria Saud Web Desk | June 02, 2021

Pakistani actress, Javeria Saud appeared in an interview with Independent Urdu and shared her thoughts about Aurat March and the #MeToo movement.

While speaking about Aurat March, the actor said, “I am of the opinion that speaking and raising banners and shouting slogans is good for nothing. If you want to do something for oppressed females, go to them and fight for them and stop the injustice happening.”

She went on, “Do something practically. Because all the women in Aurat March are well-to-do and educated, and they shout slogans for the oppressed and that’s great, but I have never seen any results. I’ve never seen them help any oppressed woman.”

She added, “There are a lot of women who fight for their own benefit and end up destroying their homes and their futures, but I say that your family comes first and then your future. If you are married and have a family, you have to prioritise that instead of your own future.”

Saud also revealed what she thinks about the #MeToo movement, she stated, “If a woman has suffered any injustice in the past or recently, and anyone who does such despicable things to them, she should call that person out with their name, so that the man can suffer as much as the woman has.”

She concluded, “I feel as though this crime is equivalent to taking someone’s life. So, yes, when it comes to sexual harassment, women should speak up and take the person’s name as well.”