Id want nothing but to star in Bollywood film: Tom Hiddleston Web Desk | June 02, 2021

Hollywood actor, Tom Hiddleston appeared in an interview with Indian publication and revealed that he wishes to work in a Bollywood movie.

The Loki actor said, "I have family in India. My sister stays in Chennai and I’ve been to India about four times so far. The last time I came was in October last year (2011)… I came very quietly just to see my sister. I love it there.”

He added, "My Indian family is always introducing me to new films. My sister made me see Devdas that had Aishwarya Rai. The last film I saw was Shah Rukh Khan’s My Name Is Khan on an airplane. I loved it.”

Hiddleston then shared what he wishes for, he said, "I’d want nothing more but to star in a Bollywood movie.”