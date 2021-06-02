Momina Mustehsan defends Alizeh Shah amid wardrobe backlash Web Desk | June 02, 2021

Pakistani actress, Alizeh Shah has been receiving online criticism over her wardrobe choices. However, singer, Momina Mustehsan has now stepped forward to defend her.

The Ehd-e-Wafa star posted a photo on Instagram recently and a user commented that she “has lost her beauty in search of fame”. The Afreen Afreen singer responded to the user’s comment and said that Shah is still the same.

Mustehsan replied to user, “I would respectfully disagree. She’s still the same person, just expressing herself differently.”

The singer continued, “You and I wouldn’t be here on her page if she hadn’t already gained the ‘fame’ you’re implying she changed herself to chase. If anything, I’m sure you guys have made her more than aware of your sentiments towards her choices – yet she’s choosing to be herself.”

She added, “Let’s allow people to express themselves, however, they want to. Just like you and I (and everybody else), people evolve. The way we think, feel, look keeps changing and that’s the beauty of life. Extend freedom to receive freedom. Just some food for thought. have a lovely day.”

Mustehsan further responded to another user’s who said that the actress is not following what Islam teaches. She wrote, “But Islam doesn’t allow us to hurt people either, right? Whatever someone chooses to do with themselves (with no impact on you) is between them and Allah. It’s not on you. But hurting someone – that’s on you.”

She added, “And Allah for sure doesn’t like that, neither can He forgive you for it, unless the person you’ve hurt. Think about it. Let’s focus on our own Aakhirat."