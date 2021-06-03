Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz celebrate 19th wedding anniversary Web Desk | June 03, 2021

Pakistani celebrity couple Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz are celebrating 19 years of togetherness.

The famous morning show host Nida marked the occasion by sharing a video of the couple's old pictures.

"19 years together of marriage say mashallah. Thanx Allah," captioned Nida alongside the clip.







Yasir Nawaz, director ofWrong No, also took to his Instagram and shared a carousel of throwback photos.

“Happy anniversary. hastey lartey 19 saal guzar gaye pata hi naihn chala allah karey baqi din bhi achey sey guzrein (ameen )”

Nida and Yasir share three children together- Farid Nasir, Silah Yasir and Balaaj Yasir.



