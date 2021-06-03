Mahira Khan all-praises for Malala Yousufzais British Vogue July cover Web Desk | June 03, 2021

Mahira Khan all-praises for Malala Yousufzai's British Vogue July cover

Superstar Mahira Khan is appreciating Malala Yousuf Zai on her latest achievement.

As of Wednesday, theNobel Prize laureate featured on the cover ofBritish Vogue's July 2021 issue and made a lot of Pakistanis proud.

Malala marked the occasion by writing “I know the power that a young girl carries in her heart when she has a vision and a mission – and I hope that every girl who sees this cover will know that she can change the world.”



Commenting on the post, Mahira Khan said, “That’s right babygirl! Malala. Shine on, power through.. cheering you on always!”



